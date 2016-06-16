World's Funniest Turkeys: Candy Edition

From cupcakes to chocolatey treats, these turkey-themes sweets will make the Holidays even more enjoyable.

Oreo Turkey

Vital components: Whoppers malted milk ball head, Oreo cookie body and candy corn feathers.

Turkey Cake Pops

Vital components: Coated espresso bean head, pretzel stick legs and a heart-shaped sprinkle for the wattle.

Tootsie Turkey

Vital components: Tootsie Roll and Oreo cookie body, plus candy corn feathers.

Candy Corn Turkey Cupcake

Vital components: Candy corn plume and beak, plus cupcake body.

Oreo and Whoopers Turkey Treat

Vital components: Oreo Double Stuf cookie back and stand, Whoppers malted milk ball head, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Body.

Nutter Butter Thanksgiving Desserts

Vital components: Nutter Butter head, candy corn wings and cupcake body.

Hershey's Kisses Turkey Treat

Vital components: Hershey's Kisses head, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup body and candy corn feathers.

Chocolate Turkey Treat

Vital components: Chocolate frosting head, candy corn feathers and beak.

