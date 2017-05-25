The World's Classiest Food Porn

These mouthwatering recipes include tropical fruit sundaes and a banana pudding with vanilla wafer crumble.
Artwork: Bagels, Second Avenue, Weegee, 1940
Recipe: Bagel chips with ricotta, chive puree and prosciutto.
Artwork: Kitchen (Cuisine), Man Ray, 1931
Recipe: Chicken with slow-roasted tomatoes and cheesy grits.
Artwork: Still Life with Fruit and Decanter, Roger Fenton, 1860
Recipe: An elegant tropical fruit sundae with chopped mangoes and pineapple, raspberries and generous scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Artwork: Untitled from British Food, Martin Parr, 1995
Recipe: Banger and egg sandwiches.
Artwork: Peas in a Pod, Edward W. Quigley, about 1935
Recipe: Rack of lamb with coconut-mint sauce and glazed peas.
Artwork: Bananas, Edward Weston, 1930
Recipe: Banana pudding with vanilla wafer crumble.