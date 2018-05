Built in the 19th-century and frequented over the years by writers such as Virginia Woolf and Graham Greene, the Caruso still lures travelers to its location 1,000 feet above the Mediterranean Sea. Following stints in Milan and Rome, the Caruso’s chef Mimmo di Raffaele now offers homemade ravioli with red prawns and a simple but perfect spaghetti with pomodoro sauce and basil. hotelcaruso.com