2003 Chef Seiji Yamamoto made his reputation by serving elaborate dishes with a modernist slant, like a strawberry candy that shatters to reveal a powdery frozen interior. That dessert is still on the 12-course tasting menu, but Yamamoto has toned down the high-tech trickery. Now, each dish is exactly what it appears to be, and the wonder is in the complex flavors, as in the musky matsutake mushroom broth or a simple piece of grilled fish—coated in toasted rice kernels and served with radish, persimmon and baby oysters. nihonryori-ryugin.com