2009 After several years as Tetsuya’s head chef, Martin Benn carved out his own niche in a club-like setting. Like his mentor, Benn brings together East and West, as in his yellowfin tuna sashimi with jamón Ibérico and dashi-onion cream. He shows off his technical skills in his chocolate dessert, which creates a forest scene out of rose geranium cream, crystallized fennel fronds, chocolate twigs and sour cherry sorbet. sepiarestaurant.com.au