It's the land of cheese, wine and discerning Michelin inspectors, but there's nothing quite like a fresh crêpe piled with melted Gruyère cheese and ham. Crêpe stands are scattered throughout the city in neighborhoods like the Latin Quarter and Montmartre, but many will argue that Josselin on rue du Montparnasse has some of the best. Falafel is the star street food of rue des Rosiers, where you'll find the enduring favorite L'As du Fallafel.