"If Mexico hadn't shared its chiles with China, would we have spicy Chinese food?" asks chef José Andrés. With dishes like Asian duck tacos, his new Vegas spot, China Poblano, fuses the two cuisines. At Jaleo (also in the hotel), Andrés serves traditional Spanish tapas and paella cooked over a large wood-burning grill. The hotel is a veritable food mecca, with restaurants like Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Scott Conant's Scarpetta and David Myers's Comme Ça. www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com