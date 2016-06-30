F&W fans voted Dubai into a top spot on our 2016 list of the World's Best Food Cities. Those who haven't visited might be surprised to learn that the UAE city excels in everything from Moroccan lamb and buttermilk-fried chicken, to layer cakes, coffee and organic ice cream. But in addition to cultivating an over-the-top reputation, Dubai has attracted a range of diverse foodies who've opened restaurants ranging from Paris cafés to gastropubs to Indian food trucks. Here, local Instagram star Sukaina Rajbali (@sukainarajabali) shares the best places to eat in Dubai.