Voted the best food city in Europe by a wide margin (and beating out other faves like Barcelona and Copenhagen), Paris endures as one of the top culinary destinations in the globe. While the landscape evolved to usher in delicious trends like neo-bistros and gastro wine bars—the city always delivers the classic experiences of a lifetime, from meals at high temples of gastronomy to croissant tastings.
Great grilled steak and amazing Malbecs are just a couple of the reasons to visit Buenos Aires. Another is legendary Argentinean chef Francis Mallman of Patagonia Sur and these epic dulce de leche crepes.
F&W fans voted Dubai into a top spot on our 2016 list of the World's Best Food Cities. Those who haven't visited might be surprised to learn that the UAE city excels in everything from Moroccan lamb and buttermilk-fried chicken, to layer cakes, coffee and organic ice cream. But in addition to cultivating an over-the-top reputation, Dubai has attracted a range of diverse foodies who've opened restaurants ranging from Paris cafés to gastropubs to Indian food trucks. Here, local Instagram star Sukaina Rajbali (@sukainarajabali) shares the best places to eat in Dubai.