World Traveler Gifts

Presents for the globetrotting cook in your life, from a recipe journal to a Nikon camera.
Presents for the globetrotting cook in your life, from a recipe journal to a Nikon camera.
Inspired by Nirmala's Edible Diary
With vivid photographs and more than 70 recipes based on classics from 14 South American countries, Nirmala Narine's latest is both travelogue and cookbook. $7, amazon.com.
These crispy rolls, adapted from the cookbook Nirmala's Edible Diary are a riff on Argentinean street food.
This journal-meets-organizer is ideal for chronicling cooking and eating adventures.
$28; anthropologie.com.
Clayswan's bright colors and playful shapes evoke iconic Fiestaware designs.
From $16; etsy.com.
"Capa" serving utensils from Argentina-based Airedelsur have animal-horn handles.
$264; troveboutique.com.
A holiday card doubles as a recipe booklet with pictures.
From $87 for 15; minted.com.
The Nikon S1000pj comes with a built-in projector.
$430; nikonusa.com.