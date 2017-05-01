World Traveler Gifts

Presents for the globetrotting cook in your life, from a recipe journal to a Nikon camera.

Edible Diary

Inspired by Nirmala's Edible Diary

With vivid photographs and more than 70 recipes based on classics from 14 South American countries, Nirmala Narine's latest is both travelogue and cookbook. $7, amazon.com.

Goat Cheese & Chorizo Rolls

These crispy rolls, adapted from the cookbook Nirmala's Edible Diary are a riff on Argentinean street food.

Recipe Journal

This journal-meets-organizer is ideal for chronicling cooking and eating adventures.

$28; anthropologie.com.

Textured Tray

Clayswan's bright colors and playful shapes evoke iconic Fiestaware designs.

From $16; etsy.com.

Horn Servers

"Capa" serving utensils from Argentina-based Airedelsur have animal-horn handles.

$264; troveboutique.com.

Cook's Cards

A holiday card doubles as a recipe booklet with pictures.

From $87 for 15; minted.com.

Slide Show

The Nikon S1000pj comes with a built-in projector.

$430; nikonusa.com.

