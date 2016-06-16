Winter Olympics: America's Top Contenders In the Kitchen and On the Ice

"Since I was quite young," says Meryl Davis, "baking has been one of my favorite pastimes. I find it so relaxing. I like to bake alone, but share the finished product." The silver medalist indulges her sweets cravings when she dines out as well. "If I go out to eat, it's very rare for me not to get dessert," she says. "Chocolate lava cake is my ultimate weakness."

