There's a 14-guest limit at this secluded game-reserve lodge, where each of the five freestanding suites has its own deck with rattan daybeds and an infinity pool with views of the Dwarsberg Mountains. Nearly everything is customized, from game drives for spotting the Big Five (lion, elephant, buffalo, rhino and leopard) to the choices at dinner. Guests can also learn how to cook traditional South African dishes like potjiekos, a slow-simmered meat stew. It's an open secret that this lodge often acts as the Camp David of Africa, where heads of state like Kenya's prime minister Raila Odinga go to relax and negotiate with other dignitaries. molorisafari.com