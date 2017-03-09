Wines to Buy Direct

Bottle to Try: 2008 Pinot Noir ($42)
Where to Buy: www.scribewinery.com
Photo courtesy of Scribe.
Bottle to Try: 2008 North Coast Cabernet Franc ($22)
Where to Buy: www.langandreed.com
Photo courtesy of Lang & Reed.
Bottle to Try: 2009 Sauvignon Blanc ($18)
Where to Buy: www.frogsleap.com
Photo courtesy of Frog's Leap.
Bottle to Try: 2008 Tavola Pinot Noir ($25)
Where to Buy: www.ponziwines.com
Photo courtesy of Ponzi.
Bottle to Try: 1999 Bien Nacido Hillside Estate Syrah ($50)
Where to Buy: www.qupe.com
Photo © Fredrika Stjärne.
Bottle to Try: 2009 Chenin Blanc ($28)
Where to Buy: www.paumanok.com
Photo courtesy of Paumanok Vineyards.
Bottle to Try: 2009 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($19)
Where to Buy: www.hannawinery.com
Photo courtesy of Hanna Winery.
Bottle to Try: 2006 Ca' del Solo Sangiovese ($12)
Where to Buy: www.bonnydoonvineyard.com
Photo courtesy of Bonny Doon.
Bottle to Try: 2008 Audrey Pinot Noir ($65)
Where to Buy: www.scottpaul.com
Photo courtesy of Scott Paul.
Bottle to Try: 2007 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon ($17)
Where to Buy: www.louismartini.com
Photo courtesy of Louis M. Martini.