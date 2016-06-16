Ingenious wine storage solutions, from coves to angled bins.
More
Food & Wine
1 of 5
Adjustable Shelves
These can be moved to accommodate cases of different sizes. Cellar designer David Spon frequently installs drawer slides on the lowest shelf to make those cases easier to access.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Individual Racks
These allow flexibility in organizing: One row might hold wines from a single producer, or wines in a similar style. Each rack is usually deep enough to hold two bottles.
3 of 5
Coves
These long, shallow shelves have scooped-out bottoms that prevent bottles from rolling. Coves are very versatile—they can hold everything from half-bottles to six-liter imperials—and are great for showcasing star bottles.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Angled Rectangular Bins
This design stores bottles very efficiently, allowing them to nest in staggered rows. These bins usually hold either six or 12 bottles.