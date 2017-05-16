Wine Pairings for Spring Produce

2009 Martinshof Zweigelt

Pairing: Spring Vegetable Stew

Inspired by Austrians’ love of white asparagus, Marcia Kiesel created this stew to pair with peppery Zweigelt.

2010 Decoy Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Pairing: Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza

Pungent leeks point to a crisp California Sauvignon Blanc.

2010 Palliser Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Pairing: Spring Panzanella with Asparagus

Spring vegetables like artichokes and asparagus can be tricky to pair with because they can make wine taste oddly sweet or even metallic. One wine that works is a citrusy Sauvignon Blanc.

2010 Montes Limited Selection Sauvignon Blanc

Pairing: Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

Green vegetables like peas pair best with a white that has a bit of greenness. Sauvignon Blanc is known for a grassy green pepper aroma; the best South American bottlings are from Chile’s Pacific Coast.

2007 Falesco Montiano Lazio

Vinegary dishes and wine can be a terrible combination. But the sharp chopped red onion Mark Ladner tosses with these tangy peas makes the recipe delicious with a lightly tannic red. Dan Amatuzzi likes a red wine from Lazio.

Pairing: Spring Peas with Mint

2009 Massolino Dolcetto d’Alba

Pairing: Fusilli with Artichoke Hearts and Parmesan Cream

Artichokes usually make wines seem sweeter. Accordingly, we suggest a red or white wine with loads of acidity. A Barbera or Dolcetto from the Piedmont region of Italy or an Italian Pinot Bianco or Sauvignon Blanc would all be suitable.

2009 Nikolaihof Hefeabzug Grüner Veltliner

Pairing: Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream

Grüner Veltliner—Austria's premier grape—has an uncanny affinity for hard-to-match vegetables like asparagus and peas.

2009 Dancing Bull Sauvignon Blanc

Pairing: Braised Baby Artichokes with Tomato Coulis

Artichokes are tough to match with wine because they contain cynarin, which for most people makes wines taste overly sweet. To combat the effect, pick a tart white with good acidity, like a Sauvignon Blanc from California.

2009 Foxen Pinot Noir

Pairing: Roasted Leek and Potato Salad

A tart, fruity Pinot Noir with low tannin echoes the flavor of the leeks and acts as a counterpoint to the grainy mustard and hard-to-match eggs.

2010 Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon

Pairing: Penne with Asparagus, Sage and Peas

Green vegetables can be hard to pair with wine, but Sauvignon Blanc, which has a bit of grassiness, can work well.

