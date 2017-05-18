Wine Pairings for Grilled Cheese

The best grilled cheese is the gooiest grilled cheese, says author Laura Werlin: "After you bite into it, the cheese should stretch out past your face as far as your arm will reach. Otherwise, it's just not right."
Dry-farmed (i.e., unirrigated) vines are part of the secret to this terrific Zin's bright, berry-rich intensity.
Dive into the delectable sandwich with a fork and knife or pick it up with your hands, providing there are plenty of napkins close by. Chef Jesse Cool likes to tuck the maple apples in with the ham and cheese, but the fruit can be served on the side, along with a spicy mustard or horseradish sauce.
Smoky, salty ham and sweet, nutty Gruyère are perfectly complemented by the contrasting fruity, tart character of a dry Riesling like this minerally Oregon bottling.
F&W's Grace Parisi likes the sweetness of the mango chutney in this sandwich. This single-vineyard Chenin Blanc offers a quintessential Vouvray mix of penetrating minerality and a hint of sweetness, plus juicy pear notes.