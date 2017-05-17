White on Rice Couple's Recipe Photos

For a more intense tomato flavor, reconstitute the sun-dried tomatoes in the white wine called for in the recipe. Just bring the tomatoes and wine to a simmer in a small nonreactive saucepan, then remove from the heat to steep until the tomatoes are plumped.
To enhance the spiciness that Pinot Noir gets from oak, F&W's Marcia Kiesel turned to five-spice powder—sweet spices like fennel seed, star anise, cloves and cinnamon combined with a tongue-numbing hit of Sichuan peppercorns.
We suggest you save a couple of tablespoons of the vinaigrette to drizzle over the cooked chicken. Even better, use this reserved vinaigrette to deglaze the pan, and then drizzle the syrupy remains over the chicken. Pure flavor.
In our hot-and-sour soup, lemon and lime zest, lime juice and fresh ginger replace the traditional lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal, which can be difficult to find. To change the heat level, adjust the number of jalapeños up or down to your taste.