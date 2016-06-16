Where To Go Next: Wine Pro Hangouts

The Corson Building

"The Corson has the kind of list where you can close your eyes, pick a wine and know it will be great," says Betts & Scholl's winemaker Richard Betts. Sommelier Marc Papineau leans toward Old World wines, like the 2007 Domaine Oratoire Saint Martin. Matthew Dillon (an F&W Best New Chef 2007) does the cooking, and his fantastic prix fixe suppers might include olive oil–poached tuna. Recently, Dillon and Papineau also teamed up on the wine bar and shop Bar Ferdinand. thecorsonbuilding.com