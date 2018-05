Bi-Rite Market (left)

What to Order: Meals ($170 for 8–10 servings) or à la carte, including BN Ranch turkeys from Bill Niman's personal breeding flock ($7 per lb) and crab bisque with preserved Meyer lemon ($13 per qt). biritemarket.com.

A.G. Ferrari Foods

What to Order: Meals ($100 for 8 servings) that include local turkey breast, Swiss chard stuffing and Zinfandel-spiked cranberry sauce. agferrari.com.

Mission Pie

What to Order: Whole Locavore pies ($20) like pear-raspberry, walnut and vegan apple-cranberry. missionpie.com.