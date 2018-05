Contrary to popular belief, the restaurant’s name, meaning “lighthouse” in Italian, is not a misspelling of the wheat variety called farro. But the misperception is okay for a chef whose motto is “earth, wheat, fire.” At this favorite in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, chef Kevin Adey says he’s “milling basically all day long,” turning out fresh spelt flour for bread, rye for spaccatelli with braised short ribs and caramelized onions, and durum for a host of other pastas, using his Komo grinder. Whole grains show up on the menu, too: rye is both stewed and puffed to go with roasted monkfish in a black garlic jus; and the signature dish, a local grain porridge, gets a rotating roster of whole kernels—for winter, it’s wheat, spelt, freekah, corn, oats, and emmer, all of which is grown in upstate New York. Why keep that mill motor running 24/7? Adey responds to the question with an example. “We mill our own polenta. It takes less than three minutes to go from whole corn to actually cooking in the chicken stock, and it is unbelievably good,” he says. “It feels fuller on your palate, there are subtle flavor levels you’re tasting. You lose some of the complexity the more time lapses from it being ground.” farobk.com