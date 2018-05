The name means cloud in the Aztec language of Nahuatl, a reference to how the menu drifts across Mexico. Chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres create new 10-course tasting menus every six weeks, zooming in on a different region. The dining room is teeny, with a single 12-seat table overlooking the kitchen— a renovated train car. But the Mixtli empire extends across the parking lot to the casual, year-old Mezcalería Mixtli, serving carnitas and chicharrones. "There is a feeling in San Antonio that anyone of any race can embrace the Mexican heritage of the city," Torres says. "A heritage that we are seeking to protect, preserve and promote." 5251 McCullough Ave.; restaurantmixtli.com.