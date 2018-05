Before you head to the beach, stop by this quaint sandwich shop and general store for the best made-to-order breakfast and lunch sandwiches in town. You might wonder about the shop's slogan: "Sandwiches. Salads. Lube." According to the owners, the space was formerly referred to as the "lube n’ deli” by locals because you’d find anything and everything you might need while visiting the small beach community. popanddutch.com