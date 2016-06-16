Where to Eat in Barcelona

Recommended by Albert Adrià, Co-Owner

Of course. Of course the co-creator of über-modern El Bulli would recommend the most defiantly unreconstructed old-school café imaginable. Granja M. Viader has been around in some form since 1870; in 1931, it made its name with the invention of Cacaolat, a rather lovely bottled cocoa drink. Old-timey posters hawking Cacaolat line the walls; the drink is still sold here, too, albeit in boringly modern plastic bottles. I opt for a cappuccino and some dry sausage from the to-go counter out front. Carrer d’en Xuclà 6; granjaviader.cat.