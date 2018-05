The trouble with being a prolific home brewer is that it can often be hard to find enough friends to drink all the beer. Ben Parsons and Rik Hall don’t have this problem any longer. Their new Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood brewery and taproom has 10 draft lines, all with small-batch, often one-off experimental brews, like Doug E Fresh (an IPA aged on Douglas fir wood). This means you’ll rarely find the same beers from visit to visit. 2235 SE 11th Ave.; baerlicbrewing.com.