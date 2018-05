Patois embodies one of the best things about Toronto, which is its mix of cultural influences from all over the world. Owner and chef Craig Wong fills the menu with the perfect balance of his Chinese-Jamaican heritage, classical French training and North American influence. Can't decide on a dish? Go with a group of five or so people and order the Sh'bang, which will get you the entire menu, that way you won't leave with any regrets. I'm partial to the pineapple bun burger (second from left) and the Jamaican patty double down (far right), though. patoistoronto.com