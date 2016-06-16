Weekly Meal Planner: September 4-10, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, September 4

Grilled Trout with Smoky Tomatillo Sauce and Cucumber Salad (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Feta and Dill

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon and Pine Nuts

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, September 5

BBQ Planked Salmon (left)

Warm Summer Vegetable Salad with Brown Butter Dressing

Fried Polenta with Fresh Corn

Peaches with Basil-Lime Ice

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, September 6

Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak (left)

Grilled Corn on the Cob with Roasted Garlic and Herbs

Green Beans with Sea Salt

Coal-Roasted Potatoes

Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tip: Reserve extra hanger steak for sandwiches later in the week. Buy extra corn and green beans for salad tomorrow night.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, September 7

Sweet Corn Salad with Green Beans and Hazelnuts (left)

Grilled Portobello and Smoky Tomato Sandwiches

• Leftover Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tip: Make the salad using leftover corn and green beans from the night before.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, September 8

Hanger-Steak Sloppy Joes with Chopped Slaw (left)

Salad of Potatoes, Green Beans, Zucchini and Herbs

Potato chips

Sophie Dahl's Iced Tea

Tip: Make the sandwiches using leftover steak from Monday.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, September 9

Garlic Shrimp in Tomato Sauce (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan

Broccoli Rabe with Black Olives and Lemon Zest

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, September 10

Corn and Bacon Soup with Jalapeño Crema (left)

Chicken Quesadillas with Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions

Peach-Gingersnap Crisp

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up