Weekly Meal Planner: September 4-10, 2010

• Grilled Trout with Smoky Tomatillo Sauce and Cucumber Salad (left)
• Orzo Pilaf with Feta and Dill
• Roasted Broccoli with Lemon and Pine Nuts
• BBQ Planked Salmon (left)
• Warm Summer Vegetable Salad with Brown Butter Dressing
• Fried Polenta with Fresh Corn
• Peaches with Basil-Lime Ice
• Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak (left)
• Grilled Corn on the Cob with Roasted Garlic and Herbs
• Green Beans with Sea Salt
• Coal-Roasted Potatoes
• Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tip: Reserve extra hanger steak for sandwiches later in the week. Buy extra corn and green beans for salad tomorrow night.
• Sweet Corn Salad with Green Beans and Hazelnuts (left)
• Grilled Portobello and Smoky Tomato Sandwiches
• Leftover Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tip: Make the salad using leftover corn and green beans from the night before.
• Hanger-Steak Sloppy Joes with Chopped Slaw (left)
• Salad of Potatoes, Green Beans, Zucchini and Herbs
Potato chips
• Sophie Dahl's Iced Tea
Tip: Make the sandwiches using leftover steak from Monday.
• Garlic Shrimp in Tomato Sauce (left)
• Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan
• Broccoli Rabe with Black Olives and Lemon Zest
• Corn and Bacon Soup with Jalapeño Crema (left)
• Chicken Quesadillas with Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions
• Peach-Gingersnap Crisp