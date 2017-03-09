Weekly Meal Planner: September 3-9, 2011

Saturday, September 3

Wine-Marinated Lamb Chops with Fennel Salad (left)

Onion Salad with Mint and Pomegranate

Roasted Potatoes with Olives

Amaretti-Stuffed Figs with Raspberry Sauce

Sunday, September 4

Asian Vegetable Slaw (left)

Thai Turkey Burgers

Monday, September 5

Carolina Pulled Pork (left)

Sausage Mixed Grill

Tarragon Potato Salad

Potato Salad with Bacon

Purslane Salad with Baby Greens and Cabbage

Peach and Blueberry Crisp

Tip: Labor Day cookout for a crowd. Multiply the sausage mixed grill recipe by 3.

Tuesday, September 6

Vegetable Soup with Fennel Herbs and Parmesan Broth (left)

• Crusty Bread

Wednesday, September 7

Spicy Shrimp and Cellophane-Noodle Salad (left)

Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle

Thursday, September 8

Italian Tuna Melts (left)

Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

Cherries Poached in Red Wine with Marscapone Cream

Tip: Only dress half the beans; save the rest of the dressing for Friday's salad. Prepare the vinegar for Saturday's chicken dish.

Friday, September 9

Spaghetti with Cauliflower (left)

Greek Salad with Garlicky Pita Toasts

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Honey-Glazed Apricots

Tip: Halve the Greek Salad recipe. The panna cotta has to chill for three hours; make it early evening.

