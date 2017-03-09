Weekly Meal Planner: September 17-23, 2011

• Ham-and-Cheese Stuffed Veal Chops (left)
• Mixed Green Caesar Salad
• Yukon Gold Potato Salad with Leeks
• Gooey Walnut Brownies
Tip: Save extra potatoes for a Sunday scramble. Marinate tomorrow's pork loin.
• Roast Pork Loin with Saba (left)
• Swiss Chard Soufflé
• Almond-and-Candied-Orange Cake with Lemon Semifreddo
• Penne with Cauliflower and Leeks (left)
• Parmesan-Garlic Bread
Tip: Meatless Monday meal.
• Tuna Tacos with Onions (left)
• Avocado-Black Bean Salsa
• Oaxacan Hot Chocolate
• Shrimp and Orzo Salad with Greek Flavors (left)
• Lemony Greens with Olive Oil and Olives
• Quick-Roasted Chicken with Mustard and Garlic (left)
• Mario Batali's Tortilla Española
• Green Salad with Tangy Mustard Vinaigrette
Tip: Extra salad dressing will keep for a week.
• Marinated Fish with Salmoriglio Sauce (left)
• Lemony-Rice Parsley Salad
• Creamy Rose Panna Cotta