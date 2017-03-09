Weekly Meal Planner: September 11-17, 2010

Saturday, September 11

Grilled Steaks with Sweet-Spicy Hoisin Sauce (left)

Grilled Vegetable Salad with Goat Cheese–Garlic Toasts

Savory Baked Carrot and Broccoli Rabe Terrine

Espresso-Chocolate Semifreddo

Sunday, September 12

Braised Pork Shanks (left)

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Sautéed Greens with Shallots and Thyme

Tip: Reserve leftover pork for quesadillas later in the week. Buy extra spinach for dinner tomorrow night.

Monday, September 13

Roasted Red Pepper Soup with Seared Scallops (left)

Basmati Rice Salad with Spinach, Tomatoes and Tarragon

Tuesday, September 14

Pulled Pork and Goat Cheese Quesadillas (left)

Sweet-and-Smoky Beans

Mixed Green Salad

Tip: Make quesadillas using leftover braised pork from Sunday.

Wednesday, September 15

Cauliflower, Bacon, and Parmesan Frittata (left)

Sautéed Zucchini with Chives

Chocolate-Almond Bars

Thursday, September 16

Steamed Mussels with Coconut Milk and Thai Chiles (left)

Thai-Style Haricots Verts

• Crusty bread

Friday, September 17

Olive Oil-Poached Salmon with Fresh Horseradish (left)

Garlicky Potato and Baby Spinach Gratin

GO TO RECIPE

