Weekly Meal Planner: September 10-16, 2011

• Chicken alla Diavola (left)
• Lemony Artichoke and Potato Soup
• Bread Salad with Tomatoes and Olives
• Peaches with Vanilla-Red Wine Syrup and Ice Cream
• Roast Pork Shoulder with Fennel and Potatoes (left)
• Cabbage and Green-Bean Salad
• Deep-Dish Peach and Raspberry Pie
• Chopped Greek Salad with Shallot Vinaigrette (left)
• Creamy Sun-Dried-Tomato Soup with Cheese Panini
Tip: Meatless Monday meal. Half the salad recipe to serve four. Buy extra sun-dried tomatoes to use later in the week for pasta.
• Chicken in Vinegar Sauce (left)
• Celery, Pear and Hazelnut Salad
• Potato Puree
• Nut Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Tip: Halve this recipe to serve four.
• Grilled Salmon Sandwiches (left)
• Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade
• Fresh Fruit
• Spaghetti with Sun-Dried Tomato-Almond Pesto (left)
• Radicchio and Arugula Salad with Walnuts and Dates
• Shellfish Paella with Fregola (left)
• Watermelon and Arugula Salad with Walnuts
• Ricotta with Berries and Bitter Honey