Weekly Meal Planner: October 30-November 5, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, October 30

Red Snapper Soup with Fresh Bean Sprouts and Garlic Oil (left)

Crispy Green Beans with Pork Belly

Sunday, October 31

Pumpkin Lasagne (left)

Mixed Green Salad with Fig-Yogurt Dressing

Bubbling Cauldron Cocktails

Black-and-Orange Cookies

Crispy Witches Hats

Tip: Entertain! Halloween party.

Monday, November 1

Steamed Tofu with Shrimp and Black Bean Sauce (left)

Green Bean–Chile Stir-Fry

Tuesday, November 2

Red Chile–Chicken Enchiladas (left)

Achiote Rice

Avocado Salad with Jalapeños

Wednesday, November 3

Shrimp with Fresh Citrus Sauce (left)

Brown Rice Pilaf with Roasted Peppers

Lemony Braised Greens with Fennel

Thursday, November 4

Free-Form Chicken Potpie (left)

Red Skin Potato Mash

Steamed Green Beans

Maple-Pear Kuchen

Tip: Save extra kuchen for breakfast the next day.

Friday, November 5

Asian Vegetable Soup with Noodles (left)

Bok Choy with Garlic

