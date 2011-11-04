Weekly Meal Planner: October 29-November 4, 2011

Saturday, October 29

Stuffed Pork Tenderloins with Bacon and Apple-Riesling Sauce (left)

Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic

Cocoa Tuiles with Nuts

Tip: Extra cookies will keep, covered, for up to a week.

Sunday, October 30

Fennel-Scented Duck Breasts with Pinot Noir Sauce (left)

Celery Root and Potato Puree

Tip: Make half the puree recipe, to serve 6.

Monday, October 31

Swamp Chili (Poblano-and-Spinach Posole) (left)

Cumin-Scented White Rice

Candy-Corn-and-Chocolate-Chip Cookies

Chocolate Mice

Tip: Halloween party menu.

Friday, November 4

Ham, Leek and Gouda Soufflés (left)

Iceberg Wedges with Bacon and Buttermilk Dressing

Blackberry and Apple Crisp with Nut Topping

