Weekly Meal Planner: October 16-22, 2010

Saturday, October 16

Roasted Pork Sandwiches with Sauerkraut Relish (left)

Orzo Salad with Feta, Spinach and Mushrooms

Apricot, Coconut and Almond Bars

Tip: Fall picnic.

Sunday, October 17

Veal Chops with Chorizo Stuffing (left)

Fried Polenta with Fresh Corn

Fresh Green Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Monday, October 18

Chanterelle and Fontina Frittata (left)

Mixed Green Salad

Rich and Creamy Butterscotch Pudding

Tuesday, October 19

Beef Stroganoff (left)

• Buttered Egg Noodles

Twice-Cooked Broccoli

Wednesday, October 20

Roasted Chicken with Walnut-Arugula Pesto (left)

Leek and Gruyère Tart

Roasted Carrots with Tarragon

Thursday, October 21

Gingery Panko-Crusted Salmon with Asian Vegetables (left)

Steamed Rice

Friday, October 22

Fontina, Prosciutto and Caramelized Onion Pizzas (left)

Big Italian Salad

Sweet-Spiced Bread Sticks

