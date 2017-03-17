Weekly Meal Planner: October 15-21, 2011

Monday, October 17

Fresh Vegetable Curry (left)

• Steamed Basmati Rice

Tip: Meatless Monday menu.

Tuesday, October 18

Chicken with Catalan Picada (left)

Cumin-Scented White Rice

Sautéed Swiss Chard with Garlic

Tip: Halve the rice recipe.

Wednesday, October 19

Smoked Salmon Sandwiches with Curried Almonds (left)

Bean Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Espresso Granita with Whipped Cream

Tip: Refrigerate the extra cooked beans to serve with Friday's dinner; dress right before serving.

Thursday, October 20

Crispy Monkfish with Capers (left)

Roasted Asparagus with Almonds

Steamed Rice

Friday, October 21

Duck Confit with Turnips (left)

Goat Cheese, Lentil and Potato Salad

Bean Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

