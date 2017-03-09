Weekly Meal Planner: November 5-11, 2011

Saturday, November 5

Ligurian Seafood Stew (left)

• Crusty bread

Sliced Oranges with Thyme Syrup

Sunday, November 6

Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Hazelnut Vinaigrette (left)

Roasted Beet Salad with Lemon Crème Fraîche Recipe

Toasted Wheat Berries with Pancetta and Roasted Apples

Monday, November 7

Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms (left)

Steamed Broccoli with Lemon and Parmesan

Nut-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Tip: Get enough mushrooms for Tuesday's tartlets.

Tuesday, November 8

Porcini Mushroom Tartlets (left)

Frisée Salad with Walnuts and Roquefort

Wednesday, November 9

Butternut Squash Soup (left)

Mixed Greens with Olive Vinaigrette

Thursday, November 10

Braised Chicken with Peppers (left)

Browned Potatoes with Dill Cream Recipe

Spicy Sautéed Spinach

Friday, November 11

Grant's Mac and Cheese (left)

Warm Fennel–and–Bitter Greens Salad

Lemon Lover's Tart

