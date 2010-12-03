Weekly Meal Planner: November 27-December 3, 2010

• Teriyaki Salmon (left)
• Brown Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms
• Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic
• Panko-Breaded Pork Chops (left)
• Wagon Wheels with Broccoli and Parmesan Cheese
• Soft Pretzels
• Chocolate-Glazed Hazelnut Meringues
• Turkey and Mushroom Potpie (left)
• Red Skin Potato Mash
• Escarole Salad
Tip: Use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving.
• Butternut Squash–Polenta Gratin (left)
• Lentils with Red Wine and Herbs
• Spicy-and-Garlicky Brussels Sprouts
• BLT Chili (left)
• Tortilla Chips
• Chimayó-Chile Risotto with Shiitake Mushrooms (left)
• Warm Fennel-and-Bitter Greens Salad
• Olive Oil Bundt Cake
• Gail Simmons's Horseradish Brisket (left)
• Honeyed Carrots with Currants and Saffron
• Kate's Supercrispy Potato Latkes
• Asian Pear and Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese
• Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots
• Doughnuts in Cardamom Syrup
Tip: Hanukkah dinner.