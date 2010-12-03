Weekly Meal Planner: November 27-December 3, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, November 27

Teriyaki Salmon (left)

Brown Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms

Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic

Sunday, November 28

Panko-Breaded Pork Chops (left)

Wagon Wheels with Broccoli and Parmesan Cheese

Soft Pretzels

Chocolate-Glazed Hazelnut Meringues

Monday, November 29

Turkey and Mushroom Potpie (left)

Red Skin Potato Mash

Escarole Salad

Tip: Use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving.

Tuesday, November 30

Butternut Squash–Polenta Gratin (left)

Lentils with Red Wine and Herbs

Spicy-and-Garlicky Brussels Sprouts

Wednesday, December 1

BLT Chili (left)

• Tortilla Chips

Thursday, December 2

Chimayó-Chile Risotto with Shiitake Mushrooms (left)

Warm Fennel-and-Bitter Greens Salad

Olive Oil Bundt Cake

Friday, December 3

Gail Simmons's Horseradish Brisket (left)

Honeyed Carrots with Currants and Saffron

Kate's Supercrispy Potato Latkes

Asian Pear and Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese

Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots

Doughnuts in Cardamom Syrup

Tip: Hanukkah dinner.

