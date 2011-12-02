Weekly Meal Planner: November 26-December 2, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, November 26

Turkey Shepherd’s Pie with Two-Potato Topping (left)

Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, November 27

Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Crisps (left)

Watercress Salad

• Crusty Bread

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, November 28

Vegetable Turkey Soup with Cornmeal Noodles (left)

Asian Pear and Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, November 29

Spicy Pork Po’Boys (left)

“Terra” Chips

Dried Cranberry and Chocolate Cookies

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, November 30

Chicken Breasts with Apricot-Onion Pan Sauce (left)

Roasted Parsnips with Thyme and Rosemary

Buttered Green Beans with Dill

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, December 1

Spicy Grain Soup (left)

Grill-Roasted Vegetables with Pine Nut Pesto

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, December 2

Crispy Quails with Chile Jam and Three-Bean Salad (left)

Soft Serve Polenta

Wilted Autumn Greens with Syrah Vinaigrette

Honey-Baked Figs with Ice Cream

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up