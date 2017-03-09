Weekly Meal Planner: November 20-26, 2010

Saturday, November 20

Cornish Hens with Fruit, Walnuts, and Honey Apple Glaze (left)

Creamy Wild Rice with Mushrooms

Roasted Butternut Squash with Sage

Chocolate-Caramel-Hazelnut Tart

Sunday, November 21

Baked Shells with Pesto, Mozzarella, and Meat Sauce (left)

Winter Greens Salad

Fennel Salad with Parmesan

Monday, November 22

Carrot, Squash, and Jerusalem-Artichoke Soup with White Beans (left)

• Crusty Bread

Molten Chocolate Cake

Tuesday, November 23

Chicken and Cavatelli (left)

Kale with Shiitake Mushrooms

Wednesday, November 24

Five-Vegetable Stir-Fry with Lentils (left)

Steamed Rice

Bok Choy with Garlic

Thursday, November 25

Roast Turkey with Shallot Butter and Thyme Gravy (left)

Oyster-Corn Bread Dressing

Candied Cranberry Sauce

Tricolor Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Red Skin Potato Mash

Frisée and Endive Salad with Pears and Blue Cheese

Herb-Topped Sweet Potato Biscuits

Warm Pumpkin Cake

Georgia Pecan Pie

Tip: Reserve leftover turkey for dinner next week.

Friday, November 26

Spinach-and-Turkey Salad with Cucumber-and-Feta Dressing (left)

• Warm Pitas

• Leftover Oyster-Corn Bread Dressing

• Leftover Georgia Pecan Pie

Tip: Use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving for the salad.

