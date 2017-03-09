Weekly Meal Planner: November 13-19, 2010

• Citrus-and-Ginger-Roasted Chicken (left)
• Carrots with Lime Butter
• Baked Apple Potpies with Flaky Pastry Lids
• Pumpkin Soup with Creole Lobster (left)
• Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Pecans and Brown Butter
• Winter Greens Salad
• Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream
• Pasta with Spicy Almond Pesto (left)
• Spinach Salad with Corn Bread Croutons
• Leftover Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream
• Poor Man's Paella (left)
• Ensalada Verde with Idiazábal Cheese
• Gingered Orange Gratin
• Slow Cooker Glazed Pork Ribs with White Beans (left)
• Watercress Salad with Beets and Roasted-Garlic Crostini
• Sauteed Zucchini with Chives
• Jewish Turkey-Wonton Soup (left)
• Roasted Beet Salad with Lemon Crème Fraîche
• Pulled Chicken & Grilled Corn Tacos (left)
• Guacamole with Charred Jalapeño and Scallions
• Ginger Margarita