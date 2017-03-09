Weekly Meal Planner: November 13-19, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, November 13

Citrus-and-Ginger-Roasted Chicken (left)

Carrots with Lime Butter

Baked Apple Potpies with Flaky Pastry Lids

2 of 7

Sunday, November 14

Pumpkin Soup with Creole Lobster (left)

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Pecans and Brown Butter

Winter Greens Salad

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream

3 of 7

Monday, November 15

Pasta with Spicy Almond Pesto (left)

Spinach Salad with Corn Bread Croutons

• Leftover Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream

4 of 7

Tuesday, November 16

Poor Man's Paella (left)

Ensalada Verde with Idiazábal Cheese

Gingered Orange Gratin

5 of 7

Wednesday, November 17

Slow Cooker Glazed Pork Ribs with White Beans (left)

Watercress Salad with Beets and Roasted-Garlic Crostini

Sauteed Zucchini with Chives

6 of 7

Thursday, November 18

Jewish Turkey-Wonton Soup (left)

Roasted Beet Salad with Lemon Crème Fraîche

7 of 7

Friday, November 19

Pulled Chicken & Grilled Corn Tacos (left)

Guacamole with Charred Jalapeño and Scallions

Ginger Margarita

