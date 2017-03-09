Weekly Meal Planner: May 8-14, 2010

• Honey Mustard Chicken (left)
• Swiss Chard with Smoked Bacon and Jalapeño Vinegar
• Corn and Goat Cheese Grits
• Peach-Maple Ice Cream
• Skirt Steak with Creamed Corn and Poblanos (left)
• Roasted Butternut Squash with Sage
• Chocolate Flan
Tip: Prepare extra skirt steak for fajitas later in the week.
• Spring Vegetable Soup (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Strawberry-Mint Frappé
• Skirt Steak Fajitas (left)
• Corn and Tomato Salad with Thyme and Roasted Poblanos
• Classic Margarita
Tip: Use leftover steak from Sunday.
• Stir-Fried Chicken with Bok Choy (left)
• Steamed Rice
• Iced Basil-and-Lemongrass Tea
• Creole Catfish Stew (left)
• Buttermilk Corn Bread
• Fresh fruit or Blackberry Cobbler
• Circassian Chicken (left)
• Flat Bread with Spinach and Feta
• Braised Artichoke Hearts with Vegetables
• Yogurt Dip with Mint and Garlic