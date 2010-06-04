Weekly Meal Planner: May 29-June 4, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, May 29

Roasted Salmon with Tomato Jam (left)

Chinese Long Beans with Cracked Black Pepper

Double-Chocolate Bundt Cake with Ganache Glaze

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, May 30: Brunch

Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelets (left)

Skillet Roasted Potatoes

Banana-Walnut Bran Muffins

Summer Fruit Salad

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, May 31: Memorial Day Cookout

Berber-Spiced Chicken Breasts (left)

Adler & Fertig's Knife and Fork Grilled Vegetable Salad

Spicy Shrimp and Chorizo Kebabs

Tzatziki Potato Salad

Orange Cupcakes with Macadamia Nut Crackle

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, June 1

Creole Grilled Shrimp Rolls (left)

Sweet Potato Oven Fries

Marinated Tomato Salad

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, June 2

Orecchiette with Pancetta, Peas and Fresh Herbs (left)

Arugula and Endive Salad with Pine Nuts and Parmesan

Crusty Bread

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, June 3

Ground Lamb and Shallot Kebabs with Pomegranate Molasses (left)

• Warm Pita Bread

Tomato Salad

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, June 4

Chicken with Red Curry-Peanut Glaze (left)

Watercress and Mango Salad with Ginger Dressing

Riesling-Pear Pops

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up