Weekly Meal Planner: May 28-June 3, 2011

Saturday, May 28

Pan-Fried Oysters with Creamy Radish and Cucumber Salad (left)

Spicy Red Beans with Ham and Andouille Sausage

Sunday, May 29

Sherried Black Bean Soup with Shrimp (left)

Crispy Arepitas with Mozzarella and Chorizo

Passion Fruit Caipiroskas

Monday, May 30

Gouda Burgers with Grilled Onions and Pickled Peppers (left)

Grilled Corn with Queso Fresco and Lime-Tarragon Butter

Grilled Vegetable Salad with Croutons, Haloumi and Anchovy Sauce

Grilled Pound Cake with Mexican Chocolate Sauce and Tropical Fruit

Tip: Memorial Day cookout.

Tuesday, May 31

Shrimp with Minty Couscous Salad (left)

Baby Romaine Salad with Spicy Lime Dressing and Cilantro

Wednesday, June 1

Garden Vegetable Panzanella (left)

Mustard-and-Coriander-Crusted Salmon

Steamed Green Beans with Parmesan Butter

Thursday, June 2

Penne with Tuna and Capers (left)

Celery and Endive Salad with Lemon and Parmesan

Friday, June 3

Smoky Spiced T-Bone Steaks with Chilean Salsa (left)

Grilled Corn with Lime-Chive Butter

• Baked Potatoes

Mustard-and-Mayonnaise Glazed Asparagus

