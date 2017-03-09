Weekly Meal Planner: May 22-28, 2010

Saturday, May 22

Penne with Salmon Puttanesca (left)

Fennel and Arugula Salad with Pecorino Toscano

Chocolate-Nut Cassata

Sunday, May 23

Red Chili Burgers (left)

Jalapeño Slaw

• Leftover Sweet Potato Fries

Monday, May 24

Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde (left)

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes

Melon-and-Strawberry Salad with Spicy Lemongrass Syrup

Tuesday, May 25

BLT Chili (left)

Steamed Rice

• Leftover Melon-and-Strawberry Salad with Spicy Lemongrass Syrup

Wednesday, May 26

Pizza with Charred Cherry Tomatoes and Pesto (left)

Green Bean and Tomato Salad with Green Apple and Cider Dressing

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundaes with Hot Fudge and Caramel Sauces

Thursday, May 27

Mini Turkey Meat Loaves with Red Pepper Sauce (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan

Spicy Sautéed Spinach

Friday, May 28

Indian Coconut Fish Curry (left)

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Mango Freeze

