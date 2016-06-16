Weekly Meal Planner: May 21-27, 2011

Saturday, May 21

Grilled Mahimahi with Tomatoes Two Ways (left)

Ginger Rice

Wax Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese

Tip: Begin marinating the chicken for tomorrow's dinner.

Sunday, May 22

Thai-Style Chicken Legs (left)

Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

Thai Vegetable and Smoky Eggplant Salad

Monday, May 23

Cucumber-Grapefruit Crab Salad (left)

Grape and Almond Gazpacho

• Crusty Bread

Tuesday, May 24

Tunisian Couscous Salad with Grilled Sausages (left)

Roasted Carrot and Cumin Puree

Mixed Green Salad

Wednesday, May 25

Swordfish in Creamy Tomato Sauce (left)

Cucumber Salad with Pistachios

Orzo Pilaf with Parsley

Thursday, May 26

Rice Salad with Chicken and Asparagus (left)

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Shortbread-Raspberry Gratin

Friday, May 27

Grilled Prosciutto and Fontina Rolls (left)

Dried Apricot and Cherry Mostarda

Three-Pea Salad

Smoky Grilled Corn with Parmesan Butter

Pineapple-Caramel Hobo Packs

