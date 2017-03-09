Weekly Meal Planner: May 15-21, 2010

• Smoked Paprika-Rubbed Steaks with Valdeón Butter (left)
• Cheese-Stuffed Grilled Peppers
• Soft Serve Polenta
• Berry-Brioche Bread Pudding
Tip: Prepare extra steak for sandwiches later in the week.
• Lasagna with Mushrooms and Lamb Sausage (left)
• Arugula-Endive Salad with Honeyed Pine Nuts
• Leftover Berry-Brioche Bread Pudding
• Steak-and-Egg Salad Sandwiches (left)
• Jonathan's Favorite Home Fries
• Steamed Asparagus with Shallot Vinaigrette
Tip: Use leftover steak from Saturday.
• Grilled Chicken Breasts with Lemon and Thyme (left)
• Spinach Salad with Bacon and Buttermilk-Blue Cheese Dressing
• Orzo Pilaf with Toasted Almonds
• Prosciutto and Mozzarella Heros with Olive Relish (left)
• Garlicky Broccolini
• Marinated Chickpea Salad with Radishes and Cucumber
• Pasta Shells with Portobello Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Boursin Sauce (left)
• Mesclun Salad with Fried Shallots and Blue Cheese
• Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger
• Poached Salmon Salad with Lettuce and Asparagus (left)
• New Potatoes with Herb Oil
• Chocolate-Frosted Golden Cupcakes with Coconut
Tip: Save leftover potatoes for breakfast on the weekend.