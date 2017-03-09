Weekly Meal Planner: May 15-21, 2010

Saturday, May 15

Smoked Paprika-Rubbed Steaks with Valdeón Butter (left)

Cheese-Stuffed Grilled Peppers

Soft Serve Polenta

Berry-Brioche Bread Pudding

Tip: Prepare extra steak for sandwiches later in the week.

Sunday, May 16

Lasagna with Mushrooms and Lamb Sausage (left)

Arugula-Endive Salad with Honeyed Pine Nuts

• Leftover Berry-Brioche Bread Pudding

Monday, May 17

Steak-and-Egg Salad Sandwiches (left)

Jonathan's Favorite Home Fries

Steamed Asparagus with Shallot Vinaigrette

Tip: Use leftover steak from Saturday.

Tuesday, May 18

Grilled Chicken Breasts with Lemon and Thyme (left)

Spinach Salad with Bacon and Buttermilk-Blue Cheese Dressing

Orzo Pilaf with Toasted Almonds

Wednesday, May 19

Prosciutto and Mozzarella Heros with Olive Relish (left)

Garlicky Broccolini

Marinated Chickpea Salad with Radishes and Cucumber

Thursday, May 20

Pasta Shells with Portobello Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Boursin Sauce (left)

Mesclun Salad with Fried Shallots and Blue Cheese

Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger

Friday, May 21

Poached Salmon Salad with Lettuce and Asparagus (left)

New Potatoes with Herb Oil

Chocolate-Frosted Golden Cupcakes with Coconut

Tip: Save leftover potatoes for breakfast on the weekend.

