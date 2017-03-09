Weekly Meal Planner: May 14-20, 2011

Food & Wine
Saturday, May 14

Grilled Squid Salad with Celery Leaf Pesto (left)

Chickpea Panelle with Goat Cheese and Salsa Rustica

Chocolate-and-Pistachio Biscotti

Sunday, May 15

Spiced Chicken with Coconut-Caramel Sauce and Citrus Salad (left)

Ginger Rice

Smoky Glazed Asparagus

Pomelo-Mint Mojito

Monday, May 16

Egg White Soufflé with Ratatouille (left)

Zucchini and Watercress Soup

Tip: To make this a "Meatless Monday" meal, prepare the soup with vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.

Tuesday, May 17

Slow Cooker Coconut Pork Curry (left)

Steamed Rice

Roasted Asparagus with Brown Butter

Tip: Begin making dessert for tomorrow's dinner.

Wednesday, May 18

Thai-style Beef Salad over Angel-Hair Pasta (left)

Thai-Style Haricots Verts

Pineapple Granita with Chile and Mint

Thursday, May 19

Tuna, Chickpea, Fennel, and Orange Salad (left)

• Crusty Bread

Coconut-Almond Balls with Dried Fruit

Friday, May 20

Strip Steak and Vegetables with Garlicky Olivada (left)

Roasted Potato Skewers

Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Grilled Honeydew Wedges with Lime Sugar

