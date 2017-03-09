Weekly Meal Planner: May 1-7, 2010

• Persian Roasted Chicken with Dried Cherry-Saffron Rice (left)
• Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Sesame Seeds
• Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon and Dill
Tip: Buy extra asparagus to use later in the week.
• Grilled Strip Steaks with Sweet Potato Hash Browns (left)
• Spicy Sautéed Spinach
• Raspberry Shortbread Bars
Tip: Prepare extra steak for sandwiches and tacos later in the week.
• Strip-Steak Sandwiches (left)
• Tzatziki Potato Salad
• Spring Peas with Mint
• Butter Beans with Parsley, Tomatoes and Chorizo (left)
• Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Chives
• Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette
Cinco de Mayo
• Steak, Chicken and Vegetable Tacos (left)
• Salsa Verde
• Chile-Herb White Rice
• Punto Pomelo
• Tres Leches Cake with Dulce de Leche
• Farfalle with Spring Vegetables (left)
• Wilted Frisée Salad with Hot Smoky Tomato Dressing
• Green-Ginger Iced Tea
• Fish Stew with Peppers, Almonds and Saffron (left)
• Warm Mixed Greens
• Crusty Bread
• Sliced Oranges with Thyme Syrup