Weekly Meal Planner: March 6-12, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, March 6

Roasted Chicken with Herb Jus (left)

Cabbage Gratin with Potatoes

Steamed Asparagus with Lemon and Olive Oil

Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Tip: Freeze extra sandwiches for later in the week.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, March 7

Grilled Steaks with Ancho Mole Sauce (left)

Two-Cheese Enchiladas

Salsa Roja

Avocado and Onion Salad

Vanilla-Orange Flan


slideshow More Great Steaks

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, March 8

Chinese Chicken Salad (left)

Sophie Dahl's Iced Tea

Apple Crumble Cakes with Chestnuts

Tip: Make the salad using leftover chicken from Saturday.


slideshow More Salads with Chicken

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, March 9

Lentil and Garlic-Sausage Soup (left)

Arugula Salad with Olives, Feta and Dill

Montasio-Chickpea Flatbreads

Tips: Buy extra arugula for later in the week. Reserve some lentils for sandwiches the next day.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, March 10

Spicy Pita Pockets with Chicken, Lentils and Tahini Sauce (left)

Classic Hummus

Montasio-Chickpea Flatbreads

Tip: The sandwiches can be prepared using extra lentils from the day before.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, March 11

Chicken Soup with Jasmine Rice and Ginger (left)

Crusty Bread

Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Tip: Ice cream sandwiches are extra from Saturday.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, March 12

Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette (left)

Arugula Salad with Ricotta Salata

Jasmine Rice Pilaf


slideshow More Great Salmon Recipes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up