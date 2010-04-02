Weekly Meal Planner: March 27-April 2, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, March 27

Missouri Baby Back Ribs with Apple Slaw (left)

Brussels Sprouts with Cranberries

Tomato-Caper Potato Salad

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Tip: All recipes serve 8-10 people, making this an ideal menu for entertaining.

Sunday, March 28

Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad (left)

Mushroom Salad with Mint

Sweet Potato Oven Fries


Monday, March 29

Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes (left)

Parmesan Garlic Bread

Tip: Double the bean stew for later in the week.


Tuesday, March 30

Zucchini, Corn, Black-Bean, and Jack-Cheese Quesadillas (left)

Salsa Verde

Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Salad


Wednesday, March 31

Chicken Breasts with Rosemary and Thyme (left)

Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes

Tip: The bean stew is left over from earlier in the week.

Thursday, April 1

Sausages, Potatoes, and Artichoke Hearts in Tomato Broth (left)

Spicy Sautéed Spinach

Crusty Bread

Nutella Fondue

Friday, April 2

Grilled Salmon with Preserved Lemon and Green Olives (left)

Garlicky Broccolini

Potato Puree


