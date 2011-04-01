Weekly Meal Planner: March 26-April 1, 2011

Saturday, March 26

One-Pan Chicken, Sausage and Sage Bake (left)

Creamy Potato and Onion Gratin

Spring Peas with Mint

Chocolate Panna Cotta with Spiced Pepita Brittle

Sunday, March 27

Pan-Roasted Monkfish with Mushrooms and Scallions (left)

Broccoli Rabe with Garlic, Chile and Mustard Bread Crumbs

Potato Puree

Tip: Cut broccoli rabe recipe in half.

Monday, March 28

Light and Creamy Oyster Chowder with Salsify (left)

Giant Grilled Hunks of Bread

Arugula and Mint Salad

Tip: Use a grill pan to toast the bread.

Tuesday, March 29

Indian-Spiced Chicken and Spinach (left)

Minted Cucumber Salad with Indian-Spiced Dressing

Fragrant Basmati Rice

Wednesday, March 30

Shrimp and Feta Stew (left)

Steamed Rice

Arugula Salad with Olives and Dill

Thursday, March 31

Pasta Shells with Chicken and Brussels Sprouts (left)

Green Salad with Goat Cheese and Pistachios

Friday, April 1

Pasta con le Sarde (left)

Broccoli Rabe with Black Olives and Lemon Zest

Classic Tiramisu

