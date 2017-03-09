Weekly Meal Planner: March 20-26, 2010

• Snapper and Spiced Crab with Lime-Coriander Broth (left)
• Buttery Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
• Steamed Green Beans
• Lemon Ice Box Pie
Healthy Fish Recipes
• Prosciutto and Grilled Fennel Sandwiches (left)
• Creamy Parsnip Soup with Prosciutto
• Spinach and Bibb Lettuce Salad with Apple, Almonds and Creamy Lemon Dressing
Tip: Make extra soup for later in the week.
More Great Sandwiches
• Green Goddess Chicken Salad (left)
• Goat Cheese Toasts
• Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle
Tip: Reserve extra chicken for sandwiches later in the week.
More Terrific Salads with Chicken
• Corn Bread with Scallions (left)
Tip: The soup is leftover from Sunday.
Fantastic Warming Soups
• Indian Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches (left)
• Cauliflower, Potato, and Pea Curry
• Mint Tea
Tip: The chicken is left over from earlier in the week.
• Spaghetti with Lemon, Chile and Creamy Spinach (left)
• Celery and Mushroom Salad with Shaved Parmigiano
More Healthy Pastas
• Sautéed Chicken with Olives, Capers and Roasted Lemons (left)
• Thyme-Scented Short-Grain Brown Rice
• Honey-Sweetened Mascarpone with Berries and Pistachios
Best Chicken Dishes Poll