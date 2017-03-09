Weekly Meal Planner: March 20-26, 2010

Saturday, March 20

Snapper and Spiced Crab with Lime-Coriander Broth (left)

Buttery Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Steamed Green Beans

Lemon Ice Box Pie


Sunday, March 21

Prosciutto and Grilled Fennel Sandwiches (left)

Creamy Parsnip Soup with Prosciutto

Spinach and Bibb Lettuce Salad with Apple, Almonds and Creamy Lemon Dressing

Tip: Make extra soup for later in the week.


Monday, March 22

Green Goddess Chicken Salad (left)

Goat Cheese Toasts

Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle

Tip: Reserve extra chicken for sandwiches later in the week.


Tuesday, March 23

Creamy Parsnip Soup with Prosciutto

Corn Bread with Scallions (left)

Tip: The soup is leftover from Sunday.


Wednesday, March 24

Indian Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches (left)

Cauliflower, Potato, and Pea Curry

Mint Tea

Tip: The chicken is left over from earlier in the week.

Thursday, March 25

Spaghetti with Lemon, Chile and Creamy Spinach (left)

Celery and Mushroom Salad with Shaved Parmigiano


Friday, March 26

Sautéed Chicken with Olives, Capers and Roasted Lemons (left)

Thyme-Scented Short-Grain Brown Rice

Honey-Sweetened Mascarpone with Berries and Pistachios


